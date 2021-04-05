Advertisement

WVU’s Gondrezick Named WBCA All-American Honorable Mention

Redshirt-senior guard earns second All-American honor
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick earned another accolade to add to her decorated collegiate career.

The redshirt-senior guard was named an All-American Honorable Mention selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. This is her second All-American award after earning Honorable Mention honors by the Associated Press in mid-March.

The All-Big 12 First Team unanimous pick led the Mountaineers averaging 20 points per game this season. She also dished out five assists per contest. Gondrezick declared for the WNBA Draft last Tuesday.

