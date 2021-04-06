Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices lower in West Virginia, national demand on the rise

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is two cents lower this week at $2.719 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.719

Average price during the week of March 29, 2021 $2.734

Average price during the week of April 6, 2020 $1.851

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

WV CitiesAverage gas prices
Bridgeport$2.700
Clarksburg$2.667
Huntington$2.635
Martinsburg$2.875
Morgantown$2.662
Parkersburg$2.766
Weirton$2.714
Wheeling$2.729

AAA’s Trend Analysis: Gasoline demand measured 8.9 million b/d in the Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, up nearly 4% from the week prior. Because of the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year, and state gas prices averages saw major fluctuations. On the week, states saw pump price changes ranging from an increase of 15 cents to a decrease of 3 cents.

Today’s national average is $2.87, which is more expensive on the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents) and year (+94 cents).

One factor that may help to keep the national gas price average below $3/gallon is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump. After hitting a 12-month high of $66/barrel last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/barrel mark recently. If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to fewer pump price jumps.

