Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 6th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We see plenty of blue skies throughout the day, with temperatures rising up into the mid-70s. On Wednesday, we see similar conditions, with a couple more clouds but calm skies and temperatures back up in the mid-70s. Our overnight lows drop only to the low 50s, making for a much warmer walk to the car in the morning. Rain begins to move in early in the afternoon on Thursday, bringing showers that start around breakfast time and last through the entire day. However, in the afternoon, these scattered rain showers intensify into thunderstorms, so we could see some lightning and hear some thunder in the afternoon and evening hours. The rain continues into Friday, dropping our temperatures from the mid to low 70s, and we again see afternoon thunderstorms. Then, it appears that we will continue to see sprinkles over the weekend, with temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. We will keep you updated on all of the rainfall as we move closer to the event!

Today: We warm up under plenty of sunshine. High: 77.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 50s. Low: 50.

Wednesday: We continue to warm up and have a slight chance for a brief sprinkle. High: 78.

Thursday: Clouds build, and we see afternoon and evening storms. High: 79.

