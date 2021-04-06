Advertisement

At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
House passes bill declaring Pepperoni Roll official food of West Virginia
House passes bill declaring Pepperoni Roll official food of West Virginia

Latest News

Members of law enforcement testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, shedding light on police...
Chauvin trial: Law enforcement on the stand
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February,...
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions as trial continues
The Senate Parlimentarian has suggested a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation...
Republicans object to cost of Biden infrastructure plan, rise in corporate tax rate