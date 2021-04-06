Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Police: More than 100 child pornography videos found on Bridgeport man’s social media account
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Concerns about classes being cut in Marion County School District
Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- April 6
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth