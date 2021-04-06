Classes saved at Marion County Board of Education meeting

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education dismissed motions at the Monday night meeting that could have cut classes in Marion County schools.

The board looked to downsize classes in their schools and by doing so, some teachers would have been moved to other grades or schools. Parents and teachers came to Monday night’s meeting and asked to keep the classes. They said they felt it would hurt the students education.

Stacey Patterson was one of the teachers that could have been moved. She said, she was more upset by how the students would suffer than the actual move.

“Smaller classrooms are more affective. Students are able to get more one on one and small group help. Which is crucial,” she said.

During the meeting, the board went into executive session to speak about the downsizing in private. After the session, which was several minutes long, the board discussed the ordinances that could have cut classes. All ordinances were dismissed as no motions were made. Because of this, Patterson no longer had to worry about changing her positions.

She said she was relived but the parents and teachers were not done fighting. “I feel like it’s a victory for Marion County students. That’s one step in the right direction. I think we have a few other positions we need to worry about,” Patterson added.

