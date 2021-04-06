Dawn Marie Stafford, 54, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. She was born in Buckhannon on April 18, 1966, a daughter of Dixie Lee Weaver Dahmer and the late Frederick “Fred” L. Dahmer. In addition to her father, Dawn was met at Heaven’s Gate by one brother-in-law, Bob Piercy; and other loved ones that had gone before her. On June 30, 1990, Dawn married her best friend and the love of her life, Bruce Allen Stafford. Together they have shared the joys of marriage and raising their two beautiful children. They had their own special brand of magic that touched everyone who knew and loved them and Bruce will miss her beyond measure. Dawn’s selfless and gracious nature will forever be remembered by her husband, Bruce Stafford of Weston; two children: Courtney Stafford and fiancé, Hunter Barrett, and Jordan Stafford and wife, Susan, both of Weston; mother, Dixie Dahmer of Weston; one sister, Donna Moody and husband, Kendell Lee III, of Weston; one nephew, Aaron Jordan and companion, Ryan Robinson, of Morgantown; one niece, Katlyn Keys and husband, Domonique, of Bridgeport; two sisters-in-law: Judy Piercy and Brenda Stafford both of Weston; lifelong friends and family-of-the-heart, Jim and Connie Bailey of Weston; beloved grandpups: Stella, Elliott, Layla, and Summit; and numerous extended family and friends. Dawn graduated from Lewis County High School in 1984 and continued her education at Fairmont State College where she was a member of the Class of 1988. She furthered her degree at West Virginia University and graduated with a Master’s Degree. Dawn was an educator in Lewis County for over 32 years. She was Christian by faith, a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, and an active member of the Christian Club at Peterson Central Elementary School. Dawn loved her family more than anything and was beyond proud of both her children. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed their family vacations to Deep Creek and Myrtle Beach. Dawn was the most courageous woman and was an inspiration to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Christian Club at Peterson Central Elementary School. Please make checks PAYABLE TO: Mt. Morris UMC, in the MEMO WRITE: In Memory of Dawn Stafford, and MAIL TO: Andrea Heath, 96 Chapel St., Weston, WV, 26452. Dawn’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Dawn Marie Stafford. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

