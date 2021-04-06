Delford William “Bill” Jarvis, 70, passed unexpectedly Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. Bill was the son of the late Ernest Delford Jarvis and Viniece (Stanley) Jarvis of Williams River, Cowen, WV. He was born April 6th, 1950 and graduated in 1968 from Cowen High School. Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as being a member of the Honor Guard and a proud veteran of the US Army. He also enjoyed painting, art and was a sci-fi fanatic. We are sure he knows the truth about Sasquatch now. Bill loved being around family and friends and going on adventures. He spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond belief. He was known as a practical joker and gave everyone their own nicknames. Surviving are his wife Susan Mathes Jarvis, son Ronnie William Jarvis (Luticia “Laquisha”) and daughter Pamela Sue Jarvis Martin (Kenneth) and his special daughter Angela Sue WilliamsPowers (Gary) and their son Dusty. He loved his 6 grandchildren Kayla Brooke “little squirrel” Jarvis, Lillian Marie “Lil’ Lill” Martin Hamrick (Corey), Jessica Mae “grandson he never had” Martin, Bryan Allen “Brain” Hamrick, Gabriel Ryder “Thing 1” Giles, Karissa Ane “Thing 2) Giles and his 3 great-grandchildren Zackary Paul “Zacky” Jarvis, Mason Lee “Masonator” Hamrick, Kinsley Rena “goober” Hamrick. His sisters Sonja Judy Jarvis Randolph, Annabelle Lea Jarvis (Chris) and his brother Jackson “Jack” Jarvis (Martie) and several nieces and nephews and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Linda Carol Jarvis Cash and Sandra Kay Jarvis Shufford. As he wished, Bill will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2-5 pm at Adams-Reed Funeral Home in Cowen, WV. Eulogy by Joe Myers and military honors by American Legion Post 62 will be at 5:00 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Jarvis family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC and the State of West Virginia, including the wearing of facial coverings.

