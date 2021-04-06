Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Ann Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
Dr. Deborah Ann Thomas, 66, of Parkersburg, passed unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born in Charleston on November 28, 1954, a daughter of the late Curtis William and Hazel Gladys Adkins Thomas. Forever cherishing their memories of Deborah are one sister, Patricia Coffield and husband, Ralph, of Bridgeport; three nieces: Traci Quarrick and husband, Billy, of Morgantown, Jami Coffield-Shearer and husband, Mike, of Jane Lew, and Erica Maynard of Clarksburg; two great-nieces: Olivia and Laci; and one great-nephew, Curtis; and six beloved feline companions: Emmy Lou, Johnny, Sassy, Cheddar, Ritzy, and Willie. Deborah graduated from West Virginia University first with a Bachelor Degree in Psychology, then with a Master Degree in Counseling, and finally with a Doctorate in Educational Psychology. She spent several years at Washington State Community College as a Professor of Psychology. Having spent her entire college career at West Virginia University, Deborah gained a deep love for the Mountaineer Sports. She was a huge fan and enjoyed cheering her Alma Mater on every chance she got. Deborah also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and volunteering for the Humane Society. In lieu of flowers, Deborah requested that donations be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. Please make checks payable to: HSOV and mail to 90 Mount Tom Rd., Marietta, OH, 45750. Deborah’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Dr. Deborah Ann Thomas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

