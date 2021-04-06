Elkins multi-million dollar road project underway

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A nearly $5 million road project in Elkins is underway.

Mandated by the environmental protection agency, it’s designed to take storm water out of the sewer system. The goal is to reduce overflows from the sewer system to the river during heavy rain events.

Operations manager for the city Bob Pingley tells 5 News that improving the drainage is what South Elkins needs.

“You can see, there’s a lot going on here. We got the road blocked. This is a major artery in the downtown so it’s going to be some disruption for some folks but it’s a short-term pain long term gain, you know,” Pingley says.

He expects the project to be completed at the end of this year.

