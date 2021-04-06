Advertisement

Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have proposed spending $200 million to clean up and close the wastewater reservoir that triggered evacuations of homes and businesses amid fears it would burst open and cause massive flooding.

But it was not immediately clear how officials plan to tackle the huge engineering challenge.

Republican State Senate president Wilton Simpson says a committee on Wednesday will take up an amendment to use federal stimulus money for the project.

A House committee is also expected to consider a similar bill.

More than 300 homes and local businesses were evacuated when the reservoir holding millions of gallons of wastewater water appeared poised to burst open.

Piney Point Update

4 p.m. Press Conference from the EOC

Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Police: More than 100 child pornography videos found on Bridgeport man’s social media account
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Concerns about classes being cut in Marion County School District
Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- April 6