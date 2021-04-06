Advertisement

Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 277 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 144,010.

530,328 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 355,892 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,707.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, a 97-year old female from Monroe County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Wayne County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

DHHR officials said 6,854 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487), Wyoming (1,850).

