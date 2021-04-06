Hubert Bryan Cogar, 69, of Fairmont, was called Home on April 5, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. He was born in Braxton County on November 2, 1951, a son of the late Hubert Burns Cogar and Nellie Gay Fisher Cogar. In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by three siblings: Roger Cogar, Donna Murphy, and Geraldine Smith. On Hubert’s 38th birthday, he became the happiest man alive when he married his best friend, Joye Ann Knight. Together they have shared 31 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Hubert is survived by his wife, Joye Cogar of Fairmont; two daughters: Judy Lynn Knight and Bobbie Jo Smith both of Fairmont; two step-sons: Earl Claypool and James Heater both of Buckhannon; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; five great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on-the-way; five siblings: Barbara Burr of Perry, OH, Nancy Green of Akron, OH, Art Cogar and wife, Nancy, of Weston, WV, Wendel Cogar of Perry, OH, and Molly Sullivan and husband, Robert, of Perry, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Hubert attended Perry High School and was Christian by faith. He spent several years as a machinist with RJN Machine Inc. in Florida. While Hubert loved his career, he longed to be home among the rolling hills of West Virginia. He loved every aspect of the wilderness West Virginia had to offer and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. More than anything, Hubert loved spending time with his family and preparing delicious meals for them. Whether he was cooking an anniversary dinner or just a daily meal, he loved seeing the smiles his scrumptious food put on his family’s faces. Hubert’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Hubert Bryan Cogar. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

