Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 6, 2021

Great weather continues, but showers coming later in the week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! Temperatures continue to increase this week and we’ll also remain dry until Thursday. Today’s low was 48F and this afternoon we’re expecting to get up to about 77F, well above average for this time of year. High pressure is the reason that we’re having such great weather here and it will continue through Wednesday, with each day getting warmer and warmer. But a balance needs to be had and to our west, we’re watching a few systems coming out of the Plains. These storms will be slowly making their way to us over the next few days and beginning Wednesday we’ll start to see more clouds and humidity with these as well. The first showers with these storms will arrive Thursday evening. With it some heavier downpours and the possibility of thunderstorms. Friday will be a more humid day with a few showers lingering about but expect to see the next significant chances of rain on Saturday with a new system developing to our west, keeping us wet through Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday look dry with temperatures on the rise again.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High: 81

Friday: Partly cloudy: High: 77

