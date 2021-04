BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Olivia Krinov had a game-high 18 points as the Minutemaids shut down Grafton, 59-40.

Alyssa Satterfield had a team best 16 points for the Bearcats.

Lewis County led 41-30 after three quarters and outscored Grafton 18-10 in the fourth.

