Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is national library week and one local library is celebrating in a special way. The Marion County Public Library System’s theme is “Welcome to your library.” The theme is to promote the idea that a library is more than just a building.

After being closed for most of last year, Executive Director Larissa Cason tells 5 News that they’ve adapted. The director says it has since offered free mobile hotspots, homebound services, curbside pickup and Facebook live story time.

Carson said, “As we get closer to the summer, we are going to have more in-person programming.”

She also mentions the library is continuing to expand its programming throughout the pandemic.

