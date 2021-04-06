Advertisement

Morgantown firefighters demanding public hearing over shift differential pay issue

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown firefighters have demanded a mandatory public hearing before the civil service commission. The demand for the hearing was filed Monday with Morgantown’s city clerk.

The Morgantown chapter of the International Association of Firefighters (Local 313) is accusing Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws of retaliation against the union after a 2019 lawsuit over holiday pay.

The city released a statement which reads, “As city administration has stated previously, the personnel rules state how shift differential should be applied. This is not an issue of pay reduction. It is applying the personnel rules fairly to all city employees.”

