Morgantown holds voter registration event to encourage participation in municipal election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Clerk’s office is holding a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday from 8 am to 1 pm at the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion located at 400 Spruce Street.

Citizens can learn about the voting process and register to vote for the upcoming Municipal Election on April 27. Citizens can park their vehicles under the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion. Signage will be placed to instruct drivers where to go to access the event. Participants are reminded to wear a mask to the event. Masks, hand sanitizer and materials to register to vote will be provided by the City Clerk’s office.

Citizens can also submit their absentee ballot application to the City Clerk’s office during the Voter Registration Drive. Absentee ballot applications can be obtained by visiting the Municipal Election webpage.

