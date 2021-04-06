Advertisement

Mountaineers fall to No. 24 Pitt in 201st edition of Backyard Brawl

WVU falls to 11-12 on the season
West Virginia's Paul McInsosh #34 in action against Morehead State during an NCAA baseball game...
West Virginia's Paul McInsosh #34 in action against Morehead State during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 24 Pitt (14-10) got the best of West Virginia (11-12) in the 201st edition of the Backyard Brawl, 5-1.

Its Pitt’s first win in the series since 2016.

The Mountaineers jumped up 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI single from Paul McIntosh. The Panthers plated 4 runs in the third to take a lead they would never surrender.

That included a solo homer from Kyle Hess and an 2 RBI double from Bryce Hullet. A throwing era from shortstop Mikey Kluska on a hit from Jackson Phinney plated the fourth run of the inning.

Paul McIntosh was the only Mountaineer with 2 hits on the day, going 2-for-4, knocking in West Virginia’s sole run of the afternoon.

Carlson Reed went 2.1 innings, giving up 4 runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts for WVU.

The Mountaineers and the Panthers are slated to meet again on May 5 at Mon County Ballpark.

West Virginia will get back to Big 12 play with a 3-game set at Baylor beginning on Friday night.

