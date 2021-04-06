Advertisement

Newly elected Elkins Mayor outlines top priorities for the city

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Newly elected Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco outlines top priorities for the city.

Marco completed his first week on the job Friday and the first on his list of things to tackle is working on better pay for the city’s street-level employees. He says good employees at those positions keep jobs in the city.

“They’re the backbone of the community, realistically I mean they keep our streets up and running and functioning smoothly so that we can go about our everyday life,” he said.

Marco says the city is currently working with an HR firm that is reviewing wages.

“They’re hoping to provide us some guidance on what we should be paying our employees so that we are more competitive,” said Marco.

There are a number of other things he wants to accomplish. Marco in the process of starting an addiction and homeless resource taskforce.

“The goal for that is to identify what resources that we currently have available either in the city or the county,” continued Marco.

Marco says Monongalia County has a similar taskforce in place.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel if it’s already been done.”

The mayor is open to hear from folks in the community and welcomes any inquiries, big or small. His first city council will be meeting April 20.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Police: More than 100 child pornography videos found on Bridgeport man’s social media account
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Concerns about classes being cut in Marion County School District
Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- April 6
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week