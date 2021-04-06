Newly elected Elkins Mayor outlines top priorities for the city

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Newly elected Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco outlines top priorities for the city.

Marco completed his first week on the job Friday and the first on his list of things to tackle is working on better pay for the city’s street-level employees. He says good employees at those positions keep jobs in the city.

“They’re the backbone of the community, realistically I mean they keep our streets up and running and functioning smoothly so that we can go about our everyday life,” he said.

Marco says the city is currently working with an HR firm that is reviewing wages.

“They’re hoping to provide us some guidance on what we should be paying our employees so that we are more competitive,” said Marco.

There are a number of other things he wants to accomplish. Marco in the process of starting an addiction and homeless resource taskforce.

“The goal for that is to identify what resources that we currently have available either in the city or the county,” continued Marco.

Marco says Monongalia County has a similar taskforce in place.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel if it’s already been done.”

The mayor is open to hear from folks in the community and welcomes any inquiries, big or small. His first city council will be meeting April 20.

