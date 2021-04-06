Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Concerns about classes being cut in Marion County School District
Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

Latest News

The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Evacuation order lifted at Florida leaky phosphate reservoir
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire