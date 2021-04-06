Advertisement

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updated Story (04/06/2021 5:36 PM):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Taylor County teacher, Randy Mckinley, is facing a child pornography charge.

According to Lt. Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department, Mckinley was a Taylor County teacher at the time of his arrest, but has since resigned. He says that no students were involved in the incident.

“In every case my Office handles and prosecutes, the end goal is to see that justice is served and individual rights were upheld,” said Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano. “Many of the cases prosecuted have real life victims associated with the crimes charged but none are as hard to handle as those that involve children - they are considered the most innocent among us and it’s hard to see anyone take advantage of a child or perpetuate the cycle of violence towards a child.”

Original Story (04/06/2021, 12:43 PM):

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they found 105 videos of child pornography on his Facebook account.

Lt. Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department received a tip from the West Virginia State Police ICAC (internet crimes against children) Unit that someone had uploaded child pornography to Facebook on Oct. 19, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. The tip included the IP address and Facebook account which was linked to Randy Mckinley, officials say.

On March 3, 2021, while executing a search warrant on Mckinley’s Bridgeport home and Facebook account, police say they recovered several items including thumbnails of images of child pornography on a Facebook account. Police also found video’s that were “obvious child pornography involving prepubescent males and females” on his Facebook account, according to the complaint. Police say they found approximately 105 videos, equaling more than 7,800 images.

Mckinley, 57, has been charged with distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Concerns about classes being cut in Marion County School District
Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Tasty Tuesday: Oliverio's
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- April 6
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week
Marion County Public Library System celebrates national library week