UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge

Updated Story (04/06/2021 5:36 PM):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Taylor County teacher, Randy Mckinley, is facing a child pornography charge.

According to Lt. Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department, Mckinley was a Taylor County teacher at the time of his arrest, but has since resigned. He says that no students were involved in the incident.

“In every case my Office handles and prosecutes, the end goal is to see that justice is served and individual rights were upheld,” said Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano. “Many of the cases prosecuted have real life victims associated with the crimes charged but none are as hard to handle as those that involve children - they are considered the most innocent among us and it’s hard to see anyone take advantage of a child or perpetuate the cycle of violence towards a child.”

Original Story (04/06/2021, 12:43 PM):

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they found 105 videos of child pornography on his Facebook account.

Lt. Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department received a tip from the West Virginia State Police ICAC (internet crimes against children) Unit that someone had uploaded child pornography to Facebook on Oct. 19, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. The tip included the IP address and Facebook account which was linked to Randy Mckinley, officials say.

On March 3, 2021, while executing a search warrant on Mckinley’s Bridgeport home and Facebook account, police say they recovered several items including thumbnails of images of child pornography on a Facebook account. Police also found video’s that were “obvious child pornography involving prepubescent males and females” on his Facebook account, according to the complaint. Police say they found approximately 105 videos, equaling more than 7,800 images.

Mckinley, 57, has been charged with distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors.

