Before dawn on April 3, 2021, Rosalea Mae “Rose” Sommerville, 87, of Hurricane arose from her bed, quietly kissed two children asleep at her feet, and left for a better place. She was born December 30, 1933, on Butcher’s Fork in Lewis County, the eldest daughter of the late Charles David Edward and Lilly Melvina Queen Hefner. She was a member of the Weston High School Class of 1954. Rose was wed to the late Robert Wesley Sommerville II and raised two children, Troy Donald Sommerville and Diana Dawn Sommerville Bennett, both of Hurricane. She has two grandchildren: Jeffrey Ryan Bennett and Talina Dawn Bennett Darquenne; and five great-grandchildren, all of Good Hope. Rose’s steely determination in the face of challenge, her fearless stance in support of the people and values she held dear, her uncompromising grit when hard work was in order, and the open-minded grace with which she weighed the human condition is an example for us all. Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. Celebration of Rose’s life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Mr. Michael Griffith presiding. Rose will be laid to rest in Sommerville Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rosalea Mae “Rose” Sommerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.casdorphandcurry.com or www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

