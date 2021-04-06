Trinity gets revenge on Oak Glen, 69-47
Three players notched in double figures
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to Oak Glen by 10 points in March, Trinity got revenge on Monday, defeating the Golden Bears in Morgantown, 69-47.
Forward James Bourne led the Warriors with 16 points and Jaylen Hill & Gavin Jackson each had 13.
Jared Hissam led the Golden Bears with 16 points.
The Warriors play at Hampshire on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.