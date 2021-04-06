Trinity gets revenge on Oak Glen, 69-47

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to Oak Glen by 10 points in March, Trinity got revenge on Monday, defeating the Golden Bears in Morgantown, 69-47.

Forward James Bourne led the Warriors with 16 points and Jaylen Hill & Gavin Jackson each had 13.

Jared Hissam led the Golden Bears with 16 points.

The Warriors play at Hampshire on Tuesday.

FINAL: @TCS_NATION 69, Oak Glen 47. Warriors & Golden Bears split the regular season series. pic.twitter.com/4AIq6LJZYz — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 6, 2021

