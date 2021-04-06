Advertisement

Trinity gets revenge on Oak Glen, 69-47

Three players notched in double figures
Trinity
Trinity(WDTV)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to Oak Glen by 10 points in March, Trinity got revenge on Monday, defeating the Golden Bears in Morgantown, 69-47.

Forward James Bourne led the Warriors with 16 points and Jaylen Hill & Gavin Jackson each had 13.

Jared Hissam led the Golden Bears with 16 points.

The Warriors play at Hampshire on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Jim Justice warns about UK variant
A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

WVU women's basketball
WVU Women’s Basketball Ends Season at No. 24 in USA Today Coaches Poll
Lewis County
Lewis County rolls by Grafton, 59-40
NCAA Baseball Tournament
NCAA Baseball Tournament to Have Predetermined Regional and Super Regional Sites
Dimon Carrigan
WVU Signs FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan