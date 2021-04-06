West Virginia hoops ranked 13th in AP, 18th in final Coach Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, West Virginia men’s basketball finished in the Top 25 in the Associated Press Poll.

WVU checks in at No. 13 in the final AP Poll & 18th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Mountaineers went 19-10 and 11-6 in conference play. They advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a 3 seed before being knocked out by Syracuse, 75-72.

🚨 Final Polls Alert 🚨



Associated Press - No. 1️⃣3️⃣

USA Today Coaches - No. 1️⃣8️⃣



This is the 20th time WVU has been ranked in the final AP poll, including 6️⃣ of the last 7️⃣ seasons!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/mXyY3s7IHW — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) April 6, 2021

