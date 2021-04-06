West Virginia hoops ranked 13th in AP, 18th in final Coach Poll
Advanced to second round of NCAA tournament
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, West Virginia men’s basketball finished in the Top 25 in the Associated Press Poll.
WVU checks in at No. 13 in the final AP Poll & 18th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Mountaineers went 19-10 and 11-6 in conference play. They advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a 3 seed before being knocked out by Syracuse, 75-72.
