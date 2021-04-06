West Virginia senator receives Visionary Voice Award for work on behalf of sexual assault victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, has been named the 2020 Visionary Voice Award recipient from the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

Senator Woelfel was presented the award in recognition of his efforts to assist sexual assault victims with seeking relief from unsafe situations.

Senator Woelfel was presented with the award in Charleston in March. Ashley Carpenter, Executive Director, Sexual Assault Help Center; Nancy Hoffman, State Coordinator, WV Foundation for Rape Information Center; and Michele McCord, Executive Director, HOPE, Inc., were on hand to mark the occasion.

Senator Woelfel said he is humbled to receive this award.

“West Virginia is leading the country in our respect for, and treatment of our victims of sexual abuse and exploitation,” Senator Woelfel said.

“This is not a topic that people want to talk about, but one that unfortunately will impact 1 in 6 women in our state and a significant number of men a well,” Hoffman said. “We are so fortunate in West Virginia to have a legislature in recent years that has recognized sexual assault as the public health crisis that it is, and to have the foresight of leaders like Senator Woelfel in drafting legislation and policies to both address sexual violence and help prevent it.”

