WV Senate delays third reading of bill aimed at eliminating state income tax

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Senate laid over House Bill 3300 until Wednesday.

The bill aims to eliminate the state income tax and rework the current tax code to subsidize those payments in other areas including raising the sales tax in the state to 8.5%.

Governor Jim Justice has urged the legislature to push this plan through since February’s State of the State address. Now, the Senate has just four days to finalize the bill for passage. The legislative session ends on Saturday, April 10th.

The next Senate session is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Senators are still able to make amendments to the bill as it stands.

