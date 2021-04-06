WVU Women’s Basketball Ends Season at No. 24 in USA Today Coaches Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has been ranked No. 24 in the season-ending USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Mountaineers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. Fourth-seeded West Virginia defeated No. 13 Lehigh, 77-53 in the first round.

WVU ended the season 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are one of two schools from the Big 12 ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Baylor checks-in at No. 5.

