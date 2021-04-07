Advertisement

5 Sports Podcast Episode 13: Cadence Vincent and Cameron Zuliani

Buckhannon-Upshur swimming state champions and multi-sport athletes
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s episode of the 5 Sports Podcast, Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau are joined by two of Buckhannon-Upshur’s most versatile athletes, sophomore Cadence Vincent and junior Cameron Zuliani.

Vincent swims and runs cross country. In 2020, she won the state championship in the 50 free setting a new state record of 23.69. Last weekend at the Big 10 Championships, she broke that mark with a time of 23.49. In 2019, Vincent qualified for YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

Zuliani swims, kicks on the football team, an all-state soccer player, and is a thrower and hurdler on the track and field team. Last weekend at the Big 10 Championships, she won the 100 yard butterfly and breast stroke. At the 2020 state championships, she placed third in the 100 butterfly.

Both were members of the 2020 state champion 200 freestyle relay.

Click the link above to watch the episode in video form of listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

