Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 7th, 2021

A warm and sunny day!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day with temperatures in the low 50s, and they only improve from there. Temperatures rise up towards 70 degrees under plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Once again, we wake up to temperatures in the 50s on Thursday morning, but cloud cover increases throughout the day and we begin to see rain showers in the evening. The sprinkles turn into thunderstorms in the later evening hours, so expect a couple of rumbles of thunder after dinner. Then, on Friday, we begin to cool off slightly, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 70s as the rain showers and scattered thunderstorms continue through the day. We do get a break in the rain on Saturday morning, but the sprinkles return in the afternoon, but continue to be scattered and isolated. These sprinkles cool us off headed into Sunday, bringing temperatures in the mid-60s for the daytime highs, as the rain continues through the day. The showers finally stop on Monday morning, but our temperatures will still be in the 60s for the day. Enjoy this last full day of sunshine, and be prepared for a rainy end to the week!

Today: We warm up under plenty of sunshine. High: 79.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 50s. Low: 54.

Thursday: Clouds build, and we see afternoon and evening storms. High: 81.

Friday: More afternoon and evening storms and showers. High: 77.

