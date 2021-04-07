Advertisement

Antero Resources donates F-150 pick-up truck to Glenville State College

By Ian Roth
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Antero Resources donated a Ford pickup truck to the Glenville State College’s land resource department that students say is going to open up lots of opportunities.

“So the biggest part about this is just access for our classes and using things like that. So it’s important to have that kind of access and being able to go out in the field and carry our equipment and our supplies and different things like that,” said student Logan Hosaflook.

For Glenville State President Doctor Mark Manchin, the new donation is invaluable to the university.

“It’s an integral part of the educational process. And this provides transportation that we would have otherwise had to purchase and that’s considerable,” said Dr. Manchin.

Antero Resources says the gift was a no-brainer. Giving opportunities to students interested in the resources field is good for the future of West Virginia.

“We have an interest in seeing that the students who are interested in getting into the oil and gas industry have the best possible equipment, curriculum, to really hit the ground running when they obtain their degrees and look for employment in the industry.” said Kevin Ellis with Antero Resources.

In the end, it was the students who were the key to bringing this whole thing together We’ve been fortunate enough to work with a lot of these guys in our industry for a lot of years. So, through a couple of connections over there at Antero we were able to make this go through.

