Billy Lee Leyh, 71, of Bridgeport passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born August 16, 1949 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Billy Oliver Leyh and Helen Marcelene Flanagan Leyh.Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Jane Wasrud Leyh, whom he married August 2, 1969. He is also survived by a daughter, Kristi Nose and her husband Rod of Grafton; a son, Kevin Leyh and his wife Jenny of Bridgeport; three granddaughters, Logan Cadier and her husband Dakota, Lakin Nose, and Ashlinn Leyh and a great-grandson Hayes Cadier; four brothers and sisters, Patricia Rader of Alexandria, Virginia, Lois Grier and her husband Bill of Shinnston, Tim Leyh and his wife Karen of Buffalo, NY, and Tom Leyh and his wife Jennifer of Salina, KS; a sister-in-law Anna Marie Wasrud of Bridgeport; a brother-in-law John Alcorn and his wife Joann of Bridgeport and several nieces and nephews.Bill was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Mon Power as a mechanic with over 28 years of service.He attended Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont. He was previously an avid runner and enjoyed cycling. He also enjoyed working with and training his dogs, and he enjoyed hunting. Above all, his family was everything to him.Condolences to the Leyh Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, with Pastor Skip Vincent presiding. Interment will follow in Hepzibah Cemetery, Taylor County.

