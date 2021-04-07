Advertisement

China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have started 10 days of testing for several sports events in five different indoor venues from April 1-10.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott.

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. They have urged a boycott or other measures to call attention to accusations of Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department suggested an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities but a senior official said later a boycott has not been discussed. The International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
This combo of undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe