Clarence “Lee” Hazelett, 91, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Monday, April 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Lee was born Tuesday, Wednesday, October 7, 1929, in Huntington, a son of the late Oscar Dallas Hazelett and Thelma Aileen Fizer Hazelett. He married the former Amelia Crossen Satterfield who survives at home. They celebrated forty-eight years of marriage. Also left to cherish his memory are three children, Carol Valentine, Randy Satterfield, and Danny Satterfield, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one son, Tom Satterfield, three siblings, Frances, Ed, and Tom. Lee was a graduate of Huntington High School and had been employed as a draftsman for the U.S. Forest Service from 1966 until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed carving many different objects and was excellent at his craft. Lee was a member of the Elkins Lions Club for several years and a member of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion. He was Methodist by faith and a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Elkins. Lee’s request for cremation was honored. A memorial service will be held at a later date in American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Elkins.

