Delores Josephine Summers, 97, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus, surround by her loving family. She was born August 4, 1923, in Arford, WV; the daughter of the late Clyde Wilcox Kisner and Martha Ellen (Cox) Kisner. Delores was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a 36-year member of Victory Baptist Church. She loved to crochet, quilt and doing cross word puzzles. Delores is survived by her four daughters, Jean Gibson and her husband, Don of Florida, Linda Gladwell and her husband, Jim of, South Carolina; Louella Rennie and her husband, Mike of Fairmont, and Vicki Denham and her husband Steve, of Fairmont; seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, James “Junior” Summers, Jr., who died on March 5, 2001; her two brothers, Tom Kisner and Lindsay Kisner; her six sisters, Bernice James, Myrtle Hearn, Agnes Darway, Mina Arbogast, Jane Carter and Margie Haun. The Summers family would like to thank the Tygart Center and especially Kathy and Cindy for the care that they gave our mother, Delores Summers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, Mission’s Account, P. O. Box 1799., Fairmont, WV 26555-1799. Family and friends are welcome to call at Victory Baptist Church, 1875 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

