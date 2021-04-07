Advertisement

East Fairmont wrestling hosts Champions pep talk

3-time state champion Blake Boyers gives advice to young wrestlers
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont middle school gave its wrestlers a special treat on Tuesday, hosting a champions pep talk to end its season.

3-time WV state wrestling champion Blake Boyers talked to the middle schoolers about his quest for a fourth straight title later this month.

He was joined by East Fairmont alum and 2021 Division II NCAA 125 pound wrestling champion with West Liberty Cole Laya. Laya won 3 state titles during his prep years.

