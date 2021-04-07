Advertisement

East Fairmont’s Laya Brings Home D2 National Title

West Liberty junior won 125-pound championship
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - 2018 East Fairmont wrestling alum Cole Laya won the NCAA Division II National Championship in the 125-pound weight class a few weeks ago.

Laya defeated UNC-Pembroke’s Nick Daggett, 11-2 to secure the title. He went 18-1 overall this season.

He was named the 2021 MEC Wrestler of the Year and was crowned an All-American for the third time in his career. Tuesday, he came back to Marion County and gave advice to wrestlers at East Fairmont Middle School.

