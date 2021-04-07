Fairmont man searching for live kidney donor

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Gibson was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) about six years ago. PKD is a hereditary condition that affects kidney function.

Gibson said the condition caused him to have enlarged kidneys and also resulted in toxins being taken from the blood stream which caused additional side effects. “And that brings in a lot of aches and pains, a lot of tiredness, loss of appetite, loss of concentration. That sort of thing,” he explained.

He said his kidneys were only functioning at 19%. “Once you get under the 20 percent mark you can start the process of being evaluated medically for a transplant,” Gibson added.

He was medically cleared by the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida to be put on the transplant list. Gibson’s wife Dee had been with him throughout his journey.

“We just celebrated back in March 21 years together, being married. You know we support each other in sickness and in health. It’s one of the vows you can make. We’ve always been there for each other. No matter what,” she said. Dee added if they couldn’t find Richard’s perfect kidney match, he may have to go on dialysis.

If anyone with type-O blood is interested in being Gibson’s live kidney donor, you can visit the Mayo Clinic’s website and enter his name, Richard Gibson, into their test form to see if you’re a match.

Gibson encourages people with other blood types to still consider becoming a live donor even though it can’t help him directly. He wants to continue the donation chain for others in need.

