Health officials report 364 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 364 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 144,374.

A total of 532,890 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 359,706 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,722.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Mercer County.

“We mourn with these families, and all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,897 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493), Wyoming (1,856).

