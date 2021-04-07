Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice, warm afternoon, with highs in those upper-70s. For the past few days, we have been dry, due to high-pressure systems in our area. Tonight, we’ll be dry but partly cloudy, as clouds roll in from a system out west. That will keep temperatures in the 50s, so tonight won’t feel too bad. By tomorrow, we’ll have a cloudy start to the day, but highs will be in the upper-70s, perhaps even breaking 80 in some spots. It’s not until after 3 PM that we start seeing rain showers coming in, as energy from the system out west moves in. We’ll likely see a couple of rolls of thunder at times, depending on how much energy is in the atmosphere. Another round of rain comes on Friday afternoon, as more warm temperatures provide the energy needed for more rain showers and thunderstorms. We then get a break on Saturday morning and afternoon, before more rain comes Saturday night into Sunday. By the time the rain stops falling, we’ll probably see a little over 0.5 inches of rain in some areas, which will slightly lessen how dry we have been for a while. Next week, highs will be in the more seasonable 60s, with some rain showers possible.

Tonight: Still dry, with clouds coming in. Lows will be above-average, with lows in the mid-50s. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Well above-average temperatures are expected, with highs in the upper-70s. Rain showers come in the evening hours, some of which might be thunderstorms, so we might see a roll of thunder or two. High: 79.

Friday: The first wave of rain leaves early-morning. We get a break in the late-morning hours, before more rain showers come in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High: 76.

Saturday: We should get a break from the rain in the morning and afternoon hours. Heading into the late-evening hours, another low-pressure system sweeps up into the Ohio River Valley, bringing some more rain showers into the area. High: 75.

