Justin Ross Knotts, 37, a resident of Leadmine, passed from this life Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his residence. Justin was born Monday, November 14, 1983, in Parsons, a son of the late Edward Carl “Sonny” Knotts and Carolyn Denise Hebb Knotts. Left to cherish Justin’s memory are two children, Ichigo Knotts of Japan and Lanaya Knotts of Florida, his paternal grandmother, Kathryn Watring Knotts, aunts and uncles, Donnie and Bobbie Hottle of Shaffertown, Doug and Sandy Owens of Limestone, Beverly and David Slatton of Shaffertown, Rebecca and Bill Spangler of Pittsburg, Brian Hebb of Eglon, and Kevin and Chris Hebb of Oakland, MD, and many cousins. Preceding him in death besides his parents, was one sister, Jamie Lynn Knotts Moon, his paternal grandfather, Bernard Ray Knotts and his maternal grandparents, George and Jane Hebb. Justin was a graduate of Tucker County High School with the class of 2001. He had served with the United States Navy for nine years. He had worked several various jobs. He had been working at Packers Sanitation Service before taking a leave to care for his mother during her illness. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding his four-wheeler, shooting his guns and bows, camping, cookouts, and spending time with his family. Justin’s request for cremation will be honored. Interment will follow at a later date in the Watring Family Cemetery on Hog Back Road.

