On April 5, 2021 our beloved Kenneth Allen Miller entered into eternal rest, after a long and lengthy illness with COPD and emphysema. He fought the battle like a trooper because of his love for life, and especially his three sons, who were the love of his life. Kenny was born in Elyria, Ohio on December 18, 1956. He spent 30 years of his life working at the Bolair Mart with his father, Jesse. He loved the business, especially the customers. He had a big heart to help those who were struggling.His favorite past time was coaching Little League Baseball, which he did for over 15 years. He just loved the kids. He loved camping, yard work and was an avid Mountaineer’s fan. You could hear him yelling through the mountains – whether they won or lost.As Kenny’s illness progressed, he found peace in his evening Bible reflection and Rosary prayer. He also looked forward to Holy Communion and Fr. Quy, Fr. Michael, and Deacon Raymond’s visits.Kenny is survived by his three sons, Joshua, Jeremy, and Zachary; grandchildren, Ryder, Parker, Damien, Lilliana, Bentley, Amethyst, and twins on the way; his mother, Anna Colleen McKenzie Miller; sisters Debra Johnson (Michael), Sandra Cochran (Max), and Tina Cogar (Bennie); brother, Jesse Miller (Angie); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Jesse and brother Mark.Kenny will be greatly missed by many – and to know him was to love him.Friends may join the family for visitation at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM, at which time procession will take place to St. Anne Catholic Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon with Fr. Quy Ngoc Dang officiating.In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Webster Springs Little League Baseball 683 Airport Road, Webster Springs, WV 26288 or Catholic Charities of Webster Springs at 113 North Main Street, Webster Springs, WV 26288.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Miller family.Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services are required to practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of West Virginia, including the wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.