McNeely Realty Group opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new realty business opened in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Located at Simpson Square in Bridgeport is the McNeely Realty Group. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place outside of the business. Council members along with family and friends celebrated the grand opening.

The business specializes in residential real estate helping folks find a home.

Husband and wife Tim and Sarah McNeely say they are excited to be a part of the business community. “...and to be able to do it together. This is something, coming out of the pandemic that was important to us and now to be in north central West Virginia, in Bridgeport, and to serve the community, giving back to the community is going to be very important to us,” said co-owner Tim McNeely.

To schedule an appointment, you can call (304) 848-8000.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.