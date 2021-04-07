Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Virgil L. Lamb, of Mount Clare, allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile on two separate occasions. The victim was seven years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Interviews with the victim’s mother revealed that the mother witnessed and participated with Lamb during the sexual abuse with the juvenile on both occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

Officials say both sexual abuse incidents occurred between February 2017 and March 2017.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies say these facts have been corroborated through interviews with the victim conducted by the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Lamb, 43, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian. There is a warrant out for the victim’s mothers’ arrest, and she is expected to turn herself in, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

