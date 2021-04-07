New Leaders Emerging for WVU Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring football is for team development both on and off the field.

As the Mountaineers embark on a new season, new leaders are emerging for the team. Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills is a veteran anchor on West Virginia’s defensive line. This will be the first season the Fairmont Senior alum will suit up without his NFL-bound brother Darius beside him. Last year, Dante totaled 35 tackles, 10.5 for loss and two sacks.

Redshirt-junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is also ready to take the next steps in the gold and blue as one of the more experienced wideouts. Last season, Ford-Wheaton hauled in 27 receptions for 416 yards and a team second-best three touchdowns.

Both players are eyeing to be improved leaders and more consistent entering the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.