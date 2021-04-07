Notre Dame downs Poca in 4 OT classic, 80-78

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame departed Putnam County after an absolute battle that took four overtimes to decide.

With the game tied at 78 and the clock trickling down, Wade Britton tapped in a rebound that just beat the buzzer to secure an 80-78 victory.

The Irish and the Dots split the season series.

Jaidyn West had a game-high 43 points for the Irish and Britton added 18. Poca junior guard and Virignia commit Isaac McKneely netted 32.

