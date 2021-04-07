Pet Helpers: Brody

They say your eyes are the mirror to your soul, and when you look into Brody’s beautiful eyes, you see that.

Brody is only 2 years old and was born with Tarsal Osteochondrosis, which is similar to arthritis from what we understand. We were told by one of the best bone doctors around that even with surgery, it would not be a permanent fix. He would likely have issues later on. Brody is currently taking Cosequin to help with hips and joints. The Cosequin appears to be helping him a lot, and we will provide it for life.

Brody is not a dog who would be able to take long walks, but he can get out and run and play. Short walks for exercise would be great! Brody is a playful goofball who also loves to cuddle with his person. A home without stairs would probably be best.

Brody does okay with most dogs, but can be testy at times if he is resting on his bed. His foster thinks he would do best as an only child with no other dogs or kids. With his condition a calm home would be best. Brody deserves a loving and patient home where he can relax and live out his best life. A fenced in yard would definitely be best for whoever adopts him. Even though he has hip pain he can move pretty quickly.

He is crate trained and house trained. Brody is neutered, up to date on shots, wormed and microchipped.

If you think you can give him that wonderful loving home he so deserves, please fill out an application a: thttps://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

His adoption fee is 150.00 and he is being fostered in Clarksburg WV.

