Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Elkins boy found a mile from home with minor abrasions, police investigating

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updated Story:

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the boy was located approximately one mile from his home. He appeared to have suffered minor abrasions and was transported to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

The Elkins Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday morning to a report of a 4-year-old boy missing from his mother’s home. Resources deployed for the search included K9s from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va. Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, as well as the EPD drone. Citizens also assisted by reporting sightings.

The incident is under investigation by EPD.

Original Story:

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins, WV.

The child is a 4-year-old African American male, weighing about 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.
Police are looking for a missing child last seen near Pleasant Avenue in Elkins.(Elkins City Hall)

Please call 911 with any information, including recent sightings, even if you do not know the child’s current location.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Taylor County teacher facing child pornography charge
Virgil L. Lamb
Mount Clare man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old, victim’s mother to face similar charges, deputies say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 277 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
Pet Helpers: Brody
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League
State Farm® Agent Ray Thompson helping raise money for Preston Little League