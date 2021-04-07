Advertisement

Public funeral service scheduled for Albright Volunteer Fire Captain who died in Line of Duty

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Wesley Miller, Jr. with the Albright Volunteer Fire Department died in the Line of Duty while responding to a brush fire on Sunday. Miller was a fire captain and had 29 years of service under his belt.

Public visitations:

  • Thursday, April 8 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (Rowlesburg).
  • Friday, April 9 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (Rowlesburg).

A public funeral service will also be held on Saturday, April 10 at 11:00 AM at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (Rowlesburg).

You can read Miller’s full obituary or send flowers for Miller.

