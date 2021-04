BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison notched four players in double figures as the Hawks downed Doddridge County, 74-41.

Lucas Elliott scored 18 points and Corey Boulden had 13 points and 7 assists.

Austin Peck added 12 points and Logan Langford added 10.

Jacob Dehaven had a team best 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.